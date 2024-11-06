Elephant Deaths in Bandhavgarh: Awaiting Forensic Answers

In a developing story, forensic reports regarding the deaths of ten elephants at the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh are expected shortly. These reports are anticipated to elucidate the causes of these unfortunate incidents, according to a high-ranking forest official.

The samples, dispatched to the State Forensic Sciences Laboratory in Sagar and additional labs in Jabalpur and Nagpur, await completion. Preliminary findings from the Indian Veterinary Research Institute in Bareilly pointed to neurotoxin cyclopiazonic acid, derived from spoiled Kodo millet plants, as a potential cause, ruling out pesticide or insecticide poisoning.

Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) L Krishnamoorthy stated that the forest department continues to monitor the movements of the remaining elephants in the reserve, ensuring their safety. The attention is specifically on a baby elephant near Katni.

(With inputs from agencies.)