Left Menu

Hurricane Rafael Plunges Cuba into Darkness, Strains Aging Grid

Hurricane Rafael knocked out Cuba's electrical grid, leaving 10 million without power. The storm damaged infrastructure, exacerbating an already troubled energy system. Recovery efforts were underway, especially in western Cuba, while ongoing rain caused flooding. The hurricane intensified from Category 1 to 3 before hitting Cuba.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 17:10 IST
Hurricane Rafael Plunges Cuba into Darkness, Strains Aging Grid

Cuba grappled with widespread blackouts as Hurricane Rafael left 10 million citizens without power after devastating the island's electrical grid early Thursday morning. The formidable storm intensified to Category 3, packing winds of 115 mph, and dealt a severe blow to Cuba's already fragile power network.

Authorities initiated recovery measures late Wednesday, aiming to restore connectivity, especially in the heavily impacted western parts. Despite some reconnections, Havana and its surrounding areas continued to suffer power outages. Rafael's impact was compounded by the ailing power plants and reduced oil imports from countries like Venezuela and Russia.

The storm left Havana flooded and infrastructure, particularly in Artemisa province, severely damaged. Agriculture suffered as emergency harvests were conducted to salvage crops. Rafael's path also affected the Cayman Islands before intensifying and causing havoc in Cuba.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024