Hurricane Rafael Plunges Cuba into Darkness, Strains Aging Grid

Cuba grappled with widespread blackouts as Hurricane Rafael left 10 million citizens without power after devastating the island's electrical grid early Thursday morning. The formidable storm intensified to Category 3, packing winds of 115 mph, and dealt a severe blow to Cuba's already fragile power network.

Authorities initiated recovery measures late Wednesday, aiming to restore connectivity, especially in the heavily impacted western parts. Despite some reconnections, Havana and its surrounding areas continued to suffer power outages. Rafael's impact was compounded by the ailing power plants and reduced oil imports from countries like Venezuela and Russia.

The storm left Havana flooded and infrastructure, particularly in Artemisa province, severely damaged. Agriculture suffered as emergency harvests were conducted to salvage crops. Rafael's path also affected the Cayman Islands before intensifying and causing havoc in Cuba.

