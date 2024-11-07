Left Menu

Climate Adaptation Finance: Urgent Global Shortfall

A U.N. report highlights a major shortfall in climate adaptation finance for developing countries, which require $359 billion annually. Funding increased to $28 billion in 2022, but remains inadequate. Upcoming talks in Azerbaijan will focus on wealthier nations aiding vulnerable countries as climate impacts worsen globally.

Updated: 07-11-2024 17:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A recent U.N. report reveals a significant gap in the financing needed to help developing countries adapt to climate change, now requiring $359 billion annually.

Despite a notable increase to $28 billion in 2022, the funds remain insufficient, as highlighted by the U.N. Environment Programme's findings.

The upcoming COP29 in Azerbaijan anticipates intense discussions on the financial commitments of wealthier nations amid worsening climate conditions worldwide.

