Climate Adaptation Finance: Urgent Global Shortfall

A recent U.N. report reveals a significant gap in the financing needed to help developing countries adapt to climate change, now requiring $359 billion annually.

Despite a notable increase to $28 billion in 2022, the funds remain insufficient, as highlighted by the U.N. Environment Programme's findings.

The upcoming COP29 in Azerbaijan anticipates intense discussions on the financial commitments of wealthier nations amid worsening climate conditions worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)