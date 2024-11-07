Left Menu

Community Effort: Himachal Villagers Pave Path to Mukti Dham

Villagers in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district have collectively widened a road to their crematorium. They dismantled parts of their own properties and raised funds to support the construction. Their initiative ensures better access for the elderly and disabled, highlighting community solidarity and selflessness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur(Hp) | Updated: 07-11-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 18:38 IST
Community Effort: Himachal Villagers Pave Path to Mukti Dham
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a remarkable display of community spirit, villagers in Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh have come together to widen the road leading to their local crematorium. This effort involved dismantling cattle sheds, boundary walls, and parts of their own homes.

The villagers from Chathyal Bas in Baragaon Panchayat, Bijhari block, agreed to broaden the narrow three-to-four-foot path that traversed their village. This decision was born out of necessity, as the existing path was impassable for vehicles, posing challenges for the elderly and disabled.

Key individuals, including Ashok Kumar Dhatwalia and others, spearheaded the initiative by contributing to the construction efforts. The villagers pooled resources, raising four lakh rupees to support the road's construction. The first 500 meters of the planned one-and-a-half-kilometer road has already been completed, marking a significant achievement in their self-driven project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

