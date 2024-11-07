Left Menu

Delhi Deploys Drones for Dust Control in Pollution Hotspots

The Delhi government will employ three mist spray drones to address dust pollution in designated hot spots. These drones, equipped with air quality monitoring systems, will gather data and improve air quality. The initiative includes a 15-day trial for efficient pollution control and public health improvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 19:33 IST
Delhi Deploys Drones for Dust Control in Pollution Hotspots
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is set to deploy three mist spray drones in an initiative targeting dust pollution hotspots, according to officials on Thursday. The drones will be strategically used across 13 areas identified for severe pollution to enhance air quality by spraying water mist.

Officials note that this operation is expected to help in reducing dust particle presence and decreasing particulate matter levels, which pose significant health risks. The Environment Department has initiated the vendor hiring process for a 15-day drone trial run in these affected locations.

Equipped with a minimum 17-litre tank, the drones are designed to cover one acre in just 15 minutes. They include real-time air quality monitoring systems and high-resolution cameras for precise data collection. This data will be shared with the Environment Department and related agencies for comprehensive analysis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024