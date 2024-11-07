Delhi Deploys Drones for Dust Control in Pollution Hotspots

The Delhi government is set to deploy three mist spray drones in an initiative targeting dust pollution hotspots, according to officials on Thursday. The drones will be strategically used across 13 areas identified for severe pollution to enhance air quality by spraying water mist.

Officials note that this operation is expected to help in reducing dust particle presence and decreasing particulate matter levels, which pose significant health risks. The Environment Department has initiated the vendor hiring process for a 15-day drone trial run in these affected locations.

Equipped with a minimum 17-litre tank, the drones are designed to cover one acre in just 15 minutes. They include real-time air quality monitoring systems and high-resolution cameras for precise data collection. This data will be shared with the Environment Department and related agencies for comprehensive analysis.

