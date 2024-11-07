Left Menu

New Martian Evidence: Ancient Ocean Unveiled

Recent studies using data from China's Zhurong rover reveal evidence of an ancient ocean on Mars, suggesting the presence of a coastline on the Utopia Planitia. This discovery opens up new possibilities about Mars' capacity to harbor life billions of years ago, before it became the arid world it is today.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 21:30 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 21:30 IST
New Martian Evidence: Ancient Ocean Unveiled

In a groundbreaking study, scientists have unveiled compelling evidence suggesting Mars once hosted an ancient ocean. Utilizing data from China's Zhurong rover, which landed on the Martian surface in 2021, researchers identified geological structures indication of a previous coastline in the Utopia Planitia region.

The comprehensive analysis also involved data from China's Tianwen-1 Orbiter and NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. These findings propose that a significant water ocean existed during a climatic transition phase on Mars approximately 3.68 billion years ago. This ocean is thought to have vanished around 3.42 billion years ago, with the water heavily silted, forming various sedimentary layers.

These signs of marine environments elevate the potential for a once-hospitable Martian climate capable of supporting microbial life. The exploration, led by planetary scientist Bo Wu, offers fresh insights into Mars' ancient climate and water history, challenging existing assumptions and enhancing our understanding of the red planet's evolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024