New Martian Evidence: Ancient Ocean Unveiled

In a groundbreaking study, scientists have unveiled compelling evidence suggesting Mars once hosted an ancient ocean. Utilizing data from China's Zhurong rover, which landed on the Martian surface in 2021, researchers identified geological structures indication of a previous coastline in the Utopia Planitia region.

The comprehensive analysis also involved data from China's Tianwen-1 Orbiter and NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. These findings propose that a significant water ocean existed during a climatic transition phase on Mars approximately 3.68 billion years ago. This ocean is thought to have vanished around 3.42 billion years ago, with the water heavily silted, forming various sedimentary layers.

These signs of marine environments elevate the potential for a once-hospitable Martian climate capable of supporting microbial life. The exploration, led by planetary scientist Bo Wu, offers fresh insights into Mars' ancient climate and water history, challenging existing assumptions and enhancing our understanding of the red planet's evolution.

