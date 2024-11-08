Fierce Wildfire Threatens Thousands Northwest of Los Angeles

More than 10,000 people were evacuated from a wildfire northwest of Los Angeles, as strong seasonal winds spread flames into nearby ranches and neighborhoods, authorities reported on Thursday.

Firefighters, alongside police, moved residents to safety as embers from the blaze ignited homes near Camarillo. The fire began in a hillside canyon on Wednesday and quickly spread west, driven by powerful Santa Ana winds.

With over 20,000 acres burned by Thursday evening, the blaze has wreaked havoc, destroying dozens of structures, injuring civilians, and threatening more than 30,000 people in its path, according to Cal Fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)