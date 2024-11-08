Left Menu

Fierce Wildfire Threatens Thousands Northwest of Los Angeles

A wildfire near Los Angeles, fueled by seasonal winds and abundant vegetation, led to the evacuation of over 10,000 residents. The blaze, which has destroyed numerous homes and prompted a red flag warning, is part of a broader increase in wildfires this year across the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 07:01 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 07:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

More than 10,000 people were evacuated from a wildfire northwest of Los Angeles, as strong seasonal winds spread flames into nearby ranches and neighborhoods, authorities reported on Thursday.

Firefighters, alongside police, moved residents to safety as embers from the blaze ignited homes near Camarillo. The fire began in a hillside canyon on Wednesday and quickly spread west, driven by powerful Santa Ana winds.

With over 20,000 acres burned by Thursday evening, the blaze has wreaked havoc, destroying dozens of structures, injuring civilians, and threatening more than 30,000 people in its path, according to Cal Fire.

