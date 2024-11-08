Left Menu

Fiery Eruptions at Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki: A Volcanic Impact

Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki in Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara erupted multiple times, releasing ash columns up to 10 km high. Following a deadly eruption, thousands have evacuated, with over 2,000 homes damaged. Disaster mitigation authorities are managing the situation with adequate supplies, highlighting the region's seismic vulnerability.

Updated: 08-11-2024 17:07 IST
Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki has erupted several times, sending volcanic ash soaring up to 10 kilometers into the sky, according to officials. This follows a significant eruption on Sunday night that tragically resulted in nine fatalities and widespread damage.

The eruptions have severely impacted the island of Flores in East Nusa Tenggara province, damaging over 2,000 homes and prompting thousands of residents to evacuate. Abdul Muhari, spokesperson for the disaster mitigation agency, characterized the activity as "pretty significant" due to the extensive ash rains and sand-falls across the region.

Authorities reported the volcanic activity was at its peak on Friday, with ash columns rising between eight to ten kilometers high, and warned of volcanic debris and hot gases dispersing in all directions. Food and mask supplies for evacuees remain adequate, and the situation is currently under control, officials said. Indonesia's Pacific "Ring of Fire" location underscores the country's high seismic risk.

