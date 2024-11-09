Mars Missions: From Trump's Boost to Ancient Shores

In a surprising development for space exploration, sources reveal that President-elect Donald Trump's administration is expected to prioritize Elon Musk's Mars mission plans. This shift in focus might see significant changes to NASA's agenda, particularly impacting the Artemis program.

NASA's Artemis program, which aims to use SpaceX's Starship rocket to transport humans to the moon as a stepping stone for later missions to Mars, is likely to pivot towards more uncrewed Mars ventures within the decade.

Meanwhile, China's Zhurong rover is making headlines with its remarkable findings. Data collected by the rover and orbiting spacecraft provide new evidence that suggests Mars once had an ocean, offering fresh insights into the planet's ancient past.

(With inputs from agencies.)