IIT Ropar's New Mechanical CPM Device Revolutionizes Post-Surgical Knee Rehabilitation

In a groundbreaking advancement for post-surgical knee rehabilitation, researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar have developed an innovative, Completely Mechanical Passive Motion (CPM) Machine designed for knee rehabilitation, awarded a patent (Patent No. 553407). This new device is set to transform access to continuous passive motion therapy by offering a low-cost, electricity-free alternative to traditional motorized CPM devices.

The mechanical CPM machine uses a piston and pulley system that captures air pressure as the user pulls a handle, creating a smooth, controlled knee motion essential for joint recovery. By eliminating reliance on electricity, motors, and batteries, this portable device makes CPM therapy accessible in rural and off-grid locations where conventional electric machines are often impractical or unaffordable. Its lightweight design further enhances convenience, enabling patients to carry out knee exercises from home, reducing the need for frequent hospital visits and potentially shortening hospital stays.

Continuous passive motion is vital for patients recovering from knee surgeries, particularly for improving joint flexibility, reducing stiffness, and accelerating recovery times. Traditional CPM devices, however, can be expensive and dependent on power sources, which limits their accessibility in many regions. IIT Ropar’s new device addresses these issues by providing a sustainable, affordable, and user-friendly option, broadening the reach of CPM therapy to underserved populations.

“This device has the potential to revolutionize knee rehabilitation in India, especially in areas with limited access to advanced medical technology,” explained Dr. Abhishek Tiwari, the lead researcher behind the device, developed in collaboration with Mr. Suraj Bhan Mundotiya and Dr. Samir C. Roy. “It’s designed as a low-cost, sustainable solution that supports recovery while minimizing environmental impact associated with motorized devices,” he added.

In addition to improving patient independence in rehabilitation, the device aligns with goals to make healthcare more sustainable and inclusive. By providing a simple, effective, and eco-friendly solution, IIT Ropar’s device paves the way for more accessible healthcare options in India and could potentially reshape approaches to knee rehabilitation worldwide. 4o