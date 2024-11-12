Left Menu

Elephant Population Plunge and Uranus Mysteries Unveiled

The elephant population in Africa has dramatically declined over 50 years, with researchers providing comprehensive data on species status. In an unrelated study, scientists reevaluate past conclusions about Uranus's magnetic field, correcting data affected by unusual solar conditions during Voyager 2's 1986 flyby.

Updated: 12-11-2024 10:28 IST
African elephants, the largest land animals on Earth, are facing a perilous decline. A study published Monday highlights severe population drops across numerous African sites over half a century. Researchers conducted comprehensive surveys at 475 locations in 37 countries, covering data from 1964 to 2016, for the savanna and forest elephant species.

Meanwhile, new revelations about Uranus are emerging. Originally discovered through a telescope by William Herschel in 1781, Uranus remains enigmatic. Data obtained from NASA's Voyager 2 in 1986 during an intense solar wind event were misleading, leading scientists to reassess the magnetic field observations for this third-largest planet in our solar system.

The new insights into African elephant population declines and the reevaluation of Uranus's magnetic field mark significant advances in our understanding of both terrestrial and celestial subjects.

