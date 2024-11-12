NEOM Launches Futuristic Urban Vision with Global Design Leaders

NEOM, a sustainable region taking shape in northwest Saudi Arabia, has appointed world-leading partners to spearhead the core city planning and design for the first phase of THE LINE.

In collaboration with Delugan Meissl Associate Architects, Gensler, and Mott MacDonald, NEOM is establishing an advanced ecosystem to challenge conventional urban planning through innovation.

THE LINE, designed to eliminate roads and cars, aims to create a harmonious urban environment balancing vibrant city life with nature.

