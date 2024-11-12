Left Menu

NEOM Launches Futuristic Urban Vision with Global Design Leaders

NEOM, a sustainable mega-region in Saudi Arabia, has partnered with global design leaders to plan and engineer its groundbreaking urban project, THE LINE. Featuring vertical city layouts and green spaces, it aims to redefine urban living through innovation and sustainability, challenging traditional city planning conventions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Neom | Updated: 12-11-2024 10:41 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 10:41 IST
NEOM, a sustainable region taking shape in northwest Saudi Arabia, has appointed world-leading partners to spearhead the core city planning and design for the first phase of THE LINE.

In collaboration with Delugan Meissl Associate Architects, Gensler, and Mott MacDonald, NEOM is establishing an advanced ecosystem to challenge conventional urban planning through innovation.

THE LINE, designed to eliminate roads and cars, aims to create a harmonious urban environment balancing vibrant city life with nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

