Actor Theo James Calls for Refugee Inclusion in Climate Policy

Actor and UNHCR goodwill ambassador Theo James is urging for refugees to be included within climate policies ahead of the COP29 summit. Speaking on the matter, James, renowned for his roles in "The Gentlemen" and "Divergent," calls for significant support for communities disproportionately impacted by climate change.

James recently visited Mauritania's Hodh Chargui region, witnessing firsthand the dual challenges faced by refugees from Mali, predominantly poverty and restricted access to essential services compounded by climate shocks. The semi-arid Sahel is increasingly afflicted by weather extremes, such as rising temperatures and persistent drought.

Highlighting the interconnectedness of the issues, James noted, "Refugees do not significantly contribute to rising global temperatures but endure the brunt of climate adversity." The UNHCR's recent climate report underscores this link, revealing that 75% of displaced populations reside in regions subject to severe climate impacts. As the upcoming summit prioritizes discussions on climate finance, James stresses the importance of acknowledging these intertwined challenges.

