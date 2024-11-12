Left Menu

Actor Theo James Calls for Refugee Inclusion in Climate Policy

Actor and UNHCR goodwill ambassador Theo James highlights the need to include refugees in climate policies as he prepares to attend COP29. James visited refugees in Mauritania and emphasized the link between the climate crisis and refugee struggles. The forthcoming summit focuses on climate-related financial commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-11-2024 11:44 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 11:32 IST
Actor Theo James Calls for Refugee Inclusion in Climate Policy
Refugees
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Actor and UNHCR goodwill ambassador Theo James is urging for refugees to be included within climate policies ahead of the COP29 summit. Speaking on the matter, James, renowned for his roles in "The Gentlemen" and "Divergent," calls for significant support for communities disproportionately impacted by climate change.

James recently visited Mauritania's Hodh Chargui region, witnessing firsthand the dual challenges faced by refugees from Mali, predominantly poverty and restricted access to essential services compounded by climate shocks. The semi-arid Sahel is increasingly afflicted by weather extremes, such as rising temperatures and persistent drought.

Highlighting the interconnectedness of the issues, James noted, "Refugees do not significantly contribute to rising global temperatures but endure the brunt of climate adversity." The UNHCR's recent climate report underscores this link, revealing that 75% of displaced populations reside in regions subject to severe climate impacts. As the upcoming summit prioritizes discussions on climate finance, James stresses the importance of acknowledging these intertwined challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024