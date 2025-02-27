G20 Talks in Cape Town End Without Consensus Amid Climate Finance Disputes
G20 talks hosted by South Africa failed to reach consensus, focusing on climate finance. Key finance officials from several countries were absent, and discussions ended without a joint communique. A chair's summary highlighted commitments against protectionism and the need for a transparent multilateral trading system.
South Africa expressed disappointment over the Group of 20 discussions it hosted, which concluded without consensus due to the absence of key officials and unresolved issues like climate finance.
The two-day G20 gathering in Cape Town, involving finance ministers and central bankers, produced no joint communique, though a chair's summary highlighted a commitment against protectionism and endorsed a fair, rules-based multilateral trading system.
The talks aimed at pressing wealthier nations on climate commitments and green energy transitions were overshadowed by geopolitical tensions and foreign aid cuts.
