Left Menu

G20 Talks in Cape Town End Without Consensus Amid Climate Finance Disputes

G20 talks hosted by South Africa failed to reach consensus, focusing on climate finance. Key finance officials from several countries were absent, and discussions ended without a joint communique. A chair's summary highlighted commitments against protectionism and the need for a transparent multilateral trading system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 21:43 IST
G20 Talks in Cape Town End Without Consensus Amid Climate Finance Disputes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Africa expressed disappointment over the Group of 20 discussions it hosted, which concluded without consensus due to the absence of key officials and unresolved issues like climate finance.

The two-day G20 gathering in Cape Town, involving finance ministers and central bankers, produced no joint communique, though a chair's summary highlighted a commitment against protectionism and endorsed a fair, rules-based multilateral trading system.

The talks aimed at pressing wealthier nations on climate commitments and green energy transitions were overshadowed by geopolitical tensions and foreign aid cuts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025