G20 Talks in Cape Town End Without Consensus Amid Climate Finance Disputes

South Africa expressed disappointment over the Group of 20 discussions it hosted, which concluded without consensus due to the absence of key officials and unresolved issues like climate finance.

The two-day G20 gathering in Cape Town, involving finance ministers and central bankers, produced no joint communique, though a chair's summary highlighted a commitment against protectionism and endorsed a fair, rules-based multilateral trading system.

The talks aimed at pressing wealthier nations on climate commitments and green energy transitions were overshadowed by geopolitical tensions and foreign aid cuts.

