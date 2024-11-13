Global Leaders Address Climate Crisis at UN Conference
As leaders gather for the UN climate conference, they highlight the devastating impacts of climate change experienced by their nations. The discussions emphasize climate finance and the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty, aiming to curb fossil fuel production and promote renewable energy while seeking financial assistance for vulnerable countries.
World leaders converged at the United Nations' annual climate conference to spotlight the severe repercussions of climate change affecting their countries firsthand.
Prominent among the speakers was Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, referencing the deadly floods exacerbated by climate change, faced this year alone. Similarly, Bahamas PM Philip Edward Davis sought support for debt incurred from hurricanes linked to global warming.
With the absence of major polluters, the discussions focused largely on climate finance and new initiatives like the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty, advocating significant reductions in fossil fuel use for a sustainable future.
