Rescue Operation Saves Stranded Orca in Russia
Russian rescuers successfully returned a young female killer whale to the Sea of Okhotsk after she became stranded on a snowy beach. The emergency situations ministry reported her recovery amidst rising tides, while locals aided by providing seawater. Recently, a family of orcas also faced a similar predicament.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 14-11-2024 10:46 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 10:46 IST
- Country:
- Russia
In a dramatic rescue, Russian responders have successfully returned a young killer whale to the Sea of Okhotsk after it became stranded in the far east of the country.
The whale had beached on snowy sands and was in perilous condition, with visible skin cracks. Local residents played a crucial role by keeping the orca moist with seawater and creating a small channel to assist its return to the sea.
This incident follows another recent stranding of a family of orcas, raising awareness about the plight of these large toothed whales, which are also the largest members of the dolphin family.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement