Rescue Operation Saves Stranded Orca in Russia

In a dramatic rescue, Russian responders have successfully returned a young killer whale to the Sea of Okhotsk after it became stranded in the far east of the country.

The whale had beached on snowy sands and was in perilous condition, with visible skin cracks. Local residents played a crucial role by keeping the orca moist with seawater and creating a small channel to assist its return to the sea.

This incident follows another recent stranding of a family of orcas, raising awareness about the plight of these large toothed whales, which are also the largest members of the dolphin family.

(With inputs from agencies.)