ConocoPhillips says CEO will attend White House meeting on Friday

ConocoPhillips said on Thursday its Chairman and CEO ‌Ryan Lance will attend a White House meeting on Friday ⁠and that it was monitoring developments in Venezuela and their "potential implications for global energy supply ​and stability." U.S. President Donald Trump is ‍scheduled to meet with the heads of major oil companies at the White House on ⁠Friday ‌to discuss ⁠ways of raising Venezuela's oil production.

Representatives from ‍Exxon Mobil, ConocoPhillips and Chevron - the top three ​U.S. oil companies - would be present at ⁠the meeting, a source told Reuters on Wednesday. Chevron ⁠is the only major U.S. oil company currently operating in Venezuela's oil ⁠fields, although Exxon Mobil and ConocoPhillips were major ⁠producers ‌before their projects were nationalized two decades ago.

