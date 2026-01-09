ConocoPhillips says CEO will attend White House meeting on Friday
ConocoPhillips said on Thursday its Chairman and CEO Ryan Lance will attend a White House meeting on Friday and that it was monitoring developments in Venezuela and their "potential implications for global energy supply and stability." U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with the heads of major oil companies at the White House on Friday to discuss ways of raising Venezuela's oil production.
Representatives from Exxon Mobil, ConocoPhillips and Chevron - the top three U.S. oil companies - would be present at the meeting, a source told Reuters on Wednesday. Chevron is the only major U.S. oil company currently operating in Venezuela's oil fields, although Exxon Mobil and ConocoPhillips were major producers before their projects were nationalized two decades ago.
