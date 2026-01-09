Left Menu

ConocoPhillips says CEO will attend White House meeting on Friday

Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2026 07:40 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 07:40 IST
ConocoPhillips says CEO will attend White House meeting on Friday

ConocoPhillips said on Thursday its Chairman and CEO ‌Ryan Lance will attend a White House meeting on Friday ⁠and that it was monitoring developments in Venezuela and their "potential implications for global energy supply ​and stability." U.S. President Donald Trump is ‍scheduled to meet with the heads of major oil companies at the White House on ⁠Friday ‌to discuss ⁠ways of raising Venezuela's oil production.

Representatives from ‍Exxon Mobil, ConocoPhillips and Chevron - the top three ​U.S. oil companies - would be present at ⁠the meeting, a source told Reuters on Wednesday. Chevron ⁠is the only major U.S. oil company currently operating in Venezuela's oil ⁠fields, although Exxon Mobil and ConocoPhillips were major ⁠producers ‌before their projects were nationalized two decades ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan to explain stance on China's export controls in U.S. next week, finmin says

Japan to explain stance on China's export controls in U.S. next week, finmin...

 Japan
2
UPDATE 1-Italian PM Meloni to visit South Korea for summit with President Lee

UPDATE 1-Italian PM Meloni to visit South Korea for summit with President Le...

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks ease, dollar firms ahead of jobs report, ruling on tariffs 

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks ease, dollar firms ahead of jobs report, ruling ...

 Global
4
Venezuela's Machado 'coming in next week,' Trump says

Venezuela's Machado 'coming in next week,' Trump says

United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech growing faster than users’ financial understanding

Why conversational AI is becoming lifeline in mental health emergencies

How collaborative AI can shield self-driving cars from cyberattacks

Cognitive load and AI: How automation is rewriting the role of teachers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026