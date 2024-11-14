Left Menu

Climate Talks: Warming Projections on the Rise Amid Global Summit

Efforts to combat climate change have not improved forecasts on global temperatures, with developments in China and the US worsening future projections. The UN climate talks in Baku address setting new emission targets and financial commitments, yet the rise in emissions questions the effectiveness of current strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baku | Updated: 14-11-2024 11:16 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 11:16 IST
Climate Talks: Warming Projections on the Rise Amid Global Summit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

Global efforts to curb climate change are failing to lower temperature expectations, with developments in China and the US further dimming the outlook, according to a recent analysis. The study was released as countries convene for the United Nations climate summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, attempting to establish new emission targets and financial commitments.

According to Climate Action Tracker, Earth's projected warming remains on a trajectory to reach 2.7 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. Despite global climate talks, emissions continue to rise, prompting scientists and analysts to question the effectiveness of these negotiations.

Key challenges include China's emissions peaking higher than anticipated and the uncertain impact of potential US policy changes. Additionally, calls for USD 1 trillion in climate finance for developing nations underscore the financial hurdles to achieving global climate goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024