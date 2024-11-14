Climate Talks: Warming Projections on the Rise Amid Global Summit

Global efforts to curb climate change are failing to lower temperature expectations, with developments in China and the US further dimming the outlook, according to a recent analysis. The study was released as countries convene for the United Nations climate summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, attempting to establish new emission targets and financial commitments.

According to Climate Action Tracker, Earth's projected warming remains on a trajectory to reach 2.7 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. Despite global climate talks, emissions continue to rise, prompting scientists and analysts to question the effectiveness of these negotiations.

Key challenges include China's emissions peaking higher than anticipated and the uncertain impact of potential US policy changes. Additionally, calls for USD 1 trillion in climate finance for developing nations underscore the financial hurdles to achieving global climate goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)