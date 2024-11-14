Climate Talks: Warming Projections on the Rise Amid Global Summit
Efforts to combat climate change have not improved forecasts on global temperatures, with developments in China and the US worsening future projections. The UN climate talks in Baku address setting new emission targets and financial commitments, yet the rise in emissions questions the effectiveness of current strategies.
- Country:
- Azerbaijan
Global efforts to curb climate change are failing to lower temperature expectations, with developments in China and the US further dimming the outlook, according to a recent analysis. The study was released as countries convene for the United Nations climate summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, attempting to establish new emission targets and financial commitments.
According to Climate Action Tracker, Earth's projected warming remains on a trajectory to reach 2.7 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. Despite global climate talks, emissions continue to rise, prompting scientists and analysts to question the effectiveness of these negotiations.
Key challenges include China's emissions peaking higher than anticipated and the uncertain impact of potential US policy changes. Additionally, calls for USD 1 trillion in climate finance for developing nations underscore the financial hurdles to achieving global climate goals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unveiling Enhanced Rock Weathering: Pathway to Net Zero Emissions
NTPC’s NETRA and IIP Develop Indigenous Catalyst to Convert CO₂ Emissions into High-Purity Methanol
Global Nitrous Oxide Emissions: A Critical Climate Challenge
Net-Zero Emissions: A Century-Long Climate Quest
Racing Against Time: Escalating Climate Finance Needs