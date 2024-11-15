Left Menu

Conflict Nations Urge Doubling Climate Aid at COP29

At COP29, conflict-affected countries call for doubling annual climate aid to over $20 billion, highlighting the struggle to access private investment. A new network, including the g7+ nations, aims to bolster financial capacity and aid access in these vulnerable regions, advocating collectively at climate finance institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 14:06 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 13:51 IST
Conflict Nations Urge Doubling Climate Aid at COP29
Representative Image Image Credit: Image Credit:

Conflict-affected countries are making a strong push at the COP29 climate talks for increased financial aid, requesting more than $20 billion annually to combat natural disasters and security crises, according to a letter obtained by Reuters.

During the climate negotiations in Azerbaijan, multiple groups advocate for enhanced funding to tackle extreme weather impacts. Island and rainforest nations, among others, emphasize the existential threats posed by climate change, while countries facing conflict highlight the difficulty in securing private investment, making U.N. funds essential.

The COP29 Azerbaijan Presidency is poised to unveil a new 'Network of Climate-vulnerable Countries' to bolster member nations' financial capacity and create investor-friendly platforms, as reported by ODI Global. Prominent nations such as Burundi, Chad, Iraq, and others have joined, with hopes that this initiative will serve as an effective advocacy platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024