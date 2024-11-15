Tragic Nursing Home Fire Claims Lives in Zaragoza

A devastating fire engulfed a nursing home in Villa Franca de Ebro, near Zaragoza, Spain, claiming the lives of at least 10 residents, local authorities have confirmed.

The tragic incident unfolded early Friday morning, shocking the community situated about 30 minutes from the northeastern city of Zaragoza.

Authorities are working to uncover the cause of the blaze as investigations continue, but no preliminary findings have been announced.

