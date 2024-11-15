Fossil Fuel Lobbyists Dominate UN Climate Conference in Baku

In an astonishing disclosure, more than 1,750 fossil fuel lobbyists have gained access to the UN climate conference in Baku, Azerbaijan. This unprecedented number surpasses most national delegations, raising questions from environmentalists globally.

Fossil fuels, including coal, oil, and gas, represent the largest source of climate change, contributing over 75% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Recent studies, like those from the Global Carbon Project, predict a record increase in emissions in the coming year.

Despite hosting this crucial meeting, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev faced criticism for his pro-fossil fuel rhetoric in previous speeches, undermining the pivotal goal of reducing dependency on such resources.

