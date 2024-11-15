Left Menu

Fossil Fuel Lobbyists Dominate UN Climate Conference in Baku

Over 1,750 fossil fuel lobbyists attend the UN climate conference in Baku, outnumbering most country delegations. This presence alarms environmentalists as fossil fuels are major contributors to climate change. Despite hosting the conference, Azerbaijan's president has been criticized for promoting fossil fuels in his speeches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2024 16:25 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 16:25 IST
Fossil Fuel Lobbyists Dominate UN Climate Conference in Baku
  • Country:
  • India

In an astonishing disclosure, more than 1,750 fossil fuel lobbyists have gained access to the UN climate conference in Baku, Azerbaijan. This unprecedented number surpasses most national delegations, raising questions from environmentalists globally.

Fossil fuels, including coal, oil, and gas, represent the largest source of climate change, contributing over 75% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Recent studies, like those from the Global Carbon Project, predict a record increase in emissions in the coming year.

Despite hosting this crucial meeting, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev faced criticism for his pro-fossil fuel rhetoric in previous speeches, undermining the pivotal goal of reducing dependency on such resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024