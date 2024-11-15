Left Menu

Howrah Bridge Undergoes First Comprehensive Health Check in 36 Years

The Howrah Bridge in Kolkata will close from Saturday midnight to early Sunday for a detailed health examination, its first in 36 years. Conducted by Kolkata Port Trust and RITES, this study aims to ensure the bridge's future maintenance and highlights its significance to Kolkata's heritage.

The iconic Howrah Bridge will be fully closed to traffic for a crucial health check-up, marking its first major examination in 36 years. The closure will last from Saturday midnight to early Sunday, according to an official statement.

This assessment forms part of a study led by Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, also known as Kolkata Port Trust, in partnership with RITES, the engaged expert agency. A temporary shutdown is necessary for an undisturbed evaluation of this engineering marvel, which officials urge commuters to bypass with alternative routes.

The results of this study will inform future maintenance and preservation efforts for Howrah Bridge, a key piece of Kolkata's infrastructure, accommodating high volumes of vehicles and pedestrians daily. The undertaking underscores the bridge's engineering resilience and enduring heritage.

