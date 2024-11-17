Left Menu

Ukraine in Crisis: Russia's Largest Air Strike in Months Devastates Power Grid

Russia launched a major air strike on Ukraine, targeting energy infrastructure and causing significant damage. The attack raised fears of prolonged power outages during winter, and highlighted Ukraine's need for air defense. Diplomacy tensions are high as Western leaders engage with Russia, seeking a resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 19:50 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 19:50 IST
Russia carried out its most significant air strike on Ukraine in nearly three months, launching 120 missiles and 90 drones, resulting in at least seven casualties and serious damage to the power infrastructure. The attack exacerbates Ukraine's ongoing struggles with energy shortages and looming winter hardships.

The timing coincides with geopolitical tensions, particularly concerning how the U.S. under Donald Trump might approach the conflict and the war dynamics if negotiations become central. The capital, Kyiv, witnessed dramatic combat scenes overnight, with air defenses battling the drones, stirring anxiety among the populace who sought refuge in metro stations.

Ukrainian officials emphasized the attacks' devastating impact on the energy system, stressing the critical need for international support in securing better air defense mechanisms. While much of the attack detailed is withheld, the immediate effects include widespread power cuts and infrastructure challenges across multiple regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

