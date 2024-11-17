Punjab's Persistent Stubble Burning Sparks Concerns

Punjab has witnessed over 400 new stubble-burning incidents, raising the total count this season to 8,404. Remote sensing data reveals Ferozepur as the district with the highest number, followed by Bathinda and Muktsar.

Despite a significant 75% drop in crop residue burning compared to last year, the practice remains a substantial contributor to air pollution in the region, particularly affecting Delhi.

The farmers, constrained by the short window to plant the Rabi crop after paddy harvests, resort to burning to clear their fields quickly. While the numbers have decreased from previous years, the issue persists.

