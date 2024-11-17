Left Menu

Punjab's Persistent Stubble Burning Sparks Concerns

Punjab has reported over 400 new stubble-burning incidents, bringing the season's total to 8,404. Despite a 75% reduction from previous years, these practices contribute significantly to regional air pollution. Ferozepur leads in cases, and the burning primarily occurs post-paddy harvest for rapid field clearing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-11-2024 21:37 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 21:37 IST
  • India

Punjab has witnessed over 400 new stubble-burning incidents, raising the total count this season to 8,404. Remote sensing data reveals Ferozepur as the district with the highest number, followed by Bathinda and Muktsar.

Despite a significant 75% drop in crop residue burning compared to last year, the practice remains a substantial contributor to air pollution in the region, particularly affecting Delhi.

The farmers, constrained by the short window to plant the Rabi crop after paddy harvests, resort to burning to clear their fields quickly. While the numbers have decreased from previous years, the issue persists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

