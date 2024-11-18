Left Menu

Tropical Depression Sara Unleashes Havoc Across Central America

Tropical Depression Sara caused massive flooding in Honduras and Belize, resulted in casualties, and forced evacuations as it moved towards Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. The storm threatens further floods and mudslides in Mexico, with officials urging caution. Some regions in Honduras remain cut off due to heavy rainfall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 08:31 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 08:31 IST
Tropical Depression Sara has made its way from Honduras and Belize, leaving a trail of devastation in its wake, and is now heading toward Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center has warned that while Sara is expected to weaken over inland Mexico, the likelihood of floods and mudslides remains high. The storm's center was located 160 miles southeast of Campeche, Mexico, as of the latest report.

In Honduras, the impact has been severe, with over 110,000 people affected and 8,000 evacuated. In Belize, substantial rainfall has triggered fears of widespread flooding, prompting the suspension of schools and urging residents to stay safe.

