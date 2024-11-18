Global Alliance to Scale Up Investments in Smallholder and Family Farming to Combat Hunger and Poverty

In a collaborative push ahead of the Rio G20 Leaders’ Summit, governments, multilateral development banks, UN agencies, and leading philanthropic organizations announced increased efforts to scale up investment in sustainable agriculture. The initiative prioritizes smallholder farmers and family farming systems, which are vital to local food security, climate resilience, and poverty reduction.

Family farmers, responsible for up to 70% of food production in low- and middle-income countries, are at the heart of this global transformation. The initiative will address systemic challenges, foster economic growth, and align policies to empower these communities.

Launch of the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty

The Rio Summit marks the launch of the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty, a flagship initiative to improve access to food, boost incomes, enhance resilience, and reduce inequalities. With family farmers and small-scale producers central to its mission, the Alliance will integrate national policies with international financial and knowledge resources to catalyze sustainable development.

Case for Action: A $4.5 Trillion Opportunity

Investing in smallholder agriculture has transformative potential:

Economic Impact: Generating $4.5 trillion annually in new business opportunities.

Job Creation: Creating over 120 million decent rural jobs.

Climate and Ecosystem Benefits: Regenerating ecosystems and mitigating climate change impacts.

However, smallholder farmers currently receive only a fraction of global climate finance. This initiative seeks to change that by mobilizing affordable and accessible funding, alongside technical assistance, training, and technology transfers.

Collaboration for Impact

The governments of Brazil, France, Germany, Norway, Spain, and the United Kingdom are partnering with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), the World Food Programme (WFP), the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), and other organizations. Together, they aim to implement the 2030 Smallholder and Family Farming Sprint, which focuses on:

Scaling Up Investments: Increasing funding for sustainable agriculture projects.

Policy Integration: Aligning national policies to empower farmers and enhance market access.

Knowledge Sharing: Drawing on local expertise to adapt solutions to diverse contexts.

Key Pillars of Action

The initiative encompasses six high-priority areas:

School Meals Programs: Supporting nutrition for children while promoting local produce.

Socioeconomic Inclusion: Boosting cash transfers and livelihood programs.

Water Access: Ensuring reliable water supply for vulnerable communities.

Maternal and Early Childhood Interventions: Targeting health and food security for women and children.

Alvaro Lario, President of IFAD, underscored the importance of empowering rural farmers:“To end poverty and hunger, we must increase strategic investments in agriculture. IFAD aims to double its impact by 2030, reaching over 100 million small-scale producers. Investments should adapt to local contexts and leverage community knowledge to ensure sustainable progress.”

Commitment to Early Action and Long-Term Change

Brazilian Minister Wellington Dias highlighted the Alliance’s potential for swift action:“The Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty is demonstrating its ability to bring together governments and financial institutions for impactful solutions. This is just the beginning—we invite more nations to join this effort as we scale up for the long run.”

Looking Ahead

As the 2030 Sprints Announcements continue, the initiative is set to pave the way for transformative changes in global food systems. The collaboration will prioritize innovation, inclusivity, and sustainability to create lasting solutions for smallholder and family farmers worldwide.

The event, held on November 15 at the Kobra Space in Rio, was streamed live and remains open for further media coverage.