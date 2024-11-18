Left Menu

Delhi CM Atishi Slams Centre Over 'Health Emergency' Amid North India's Air Crisis

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi criticizes the central government for ignoring severe air quality issues in north India, attributing it to stubble burning in BJP-ruled states. She highlights a decline in such incidents in AAP-ruled Punjab as a model of effective governance, contrasting it with the central government's political focus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2024 15:48 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 15:26 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has raised serious concerns over the escalating air pollution crisis in north India, describing it as a 'medical emergency' driven by rampant stubble burning in several BJP-ruled states.

During a press conference, Atishi accused the BJP-led central government of prioritizing political games over resolving the environmental crisis. She emphasized that stubble burning incidents have surged in BJP-governed states such as Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, while AAP-ruled Punjab has seen a decrease, showcasing effective governance.

As toxic smog blankets the city and air quality plummets into the 'severe plus' category, Atishi criticized the central government's approach for failing to protect public health. She urged for similar measures to those successfully implemented in Punjab and condemned the central government’s inaction as flights were disrupted due to poor visibility in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

