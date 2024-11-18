Left Menu

Delhi's Toxic Smog: A Clear and Present Danger

Toxic smog has blanketed northern India, with Delhi facing its highest pollution levels this season. The capital's AQI reached hazardous levels, prompting officials to declare a medical emergency. Schools have shifted to online classes, and some transport operations experienced delays as citizens grapple with the severe air quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 16:56 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 16:56 IST
Delhi's Toxic Smog: A Clear and Present Danger

Toxic smog enveloped northern India on Monday, sending pollution readings in New Delhi to their highest levels of the pre-winter season. The dense air left visibility reduced to just 100 meters, resulting in the diversion of at least eleven flights. While operations at airports and railway stations continued, they faced significant delays, officials confirmed.

Delhi's chief minister Atishi, known solely by her first name, labeled the dire situation as a medical emergency. "Pollution control should be the primary focus for any government in cities like Delhi," economist Kaushik Basu asserted in a social media post. To combat the crisis, Atishi's administration mandated online classes for schools and enforced stricter regulations on construction and vehicle use. Despite the hazardous conditions, many Delhiites carried on with their routines.

The annual winter phenomenon sees cold air trapping pollutants, including smoke from illegal farm fires, exacerbating the smog. India's Supreme Court has urged states in the Delhi region to suspend offline classes for students up to grade 12 to mitigate risks. This year, farm fires contributed up to 40% of Delhi's pollution, according to SAFAR, highlighting the severity of the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024