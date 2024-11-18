Delhi's Toxic Smog: A Clear and Present Danger

Toxic smog enveloped northern India on Monday, sending pollution readings in New Delhi to their highest levels of the pre-winter season. The dense air left visibility reduced to just 100 meters, resulting in the diversion of at least eleven flights. While operations at airports and railway stations continued, they faced significant delays, officials confirmed.

Delhi's chief minister Atishi, known solely by her first name, labeled the dire situation as a medical emergency. "Pollution control should be the primary focus for any government in cities like Delhi," economist Kaushik Basu asserted in a social media post. To combat the crisis, Atishi's administration mandated online classes for schools and enforced stricter regulations on construction and vehicle use. Despite the hazardous conditions, many Delhiites carried on with their routines.

The annual winter phenomenon sees cold air trapping pollutants, including smoke from illegal farm fires, exacerbating the smog. India's Supreme Court has urged states in the Delhi region to suspend offline classes for students up to grade 12 to mitigate risks. This year, farm fires contributed up to 40% of Delhi's pollution, according to SAFAR, highlighting the severity of the issue.

