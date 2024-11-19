Left Menu

Pterosaurs, Supersonic Flights, and SpaceX: Breaking Ground in Science News

The latest science news covers Dawn Aerospace's successful supersonic flight of the rocket-powered Mk-11 Aurora aircraft, President-elect Donald Trump's potential attendance at a SpaceX launch, and the discovery of a new pterosaur species in Germany, providing insights into their evolutionary history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 10:27 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 10:27 IST
Dawn Aerospace's groundbreaking supersonic flight of its Mk-11 Aurora aircraft marks a significant milestone. The rocket-powered aircraft surpassed the speed of sound for the first time, reaching Mach 1.1 and soaring to an altitude of 82,500 feet. This development is pivotal for advancing satellite-launching aircraft.

In Texas, anticipation builds around a SpaceX launch as reports suggest that President-elect Donald Trump may personally attend the event. This prospect hints at Trump's close affiliation with SpaceX's CEO, Elon Musk. Such visits usually follow the Federal Aviation Administration's 'Temporary flight restrictions for VIP Movement.'

In Bavaria, Germany, scientists have uncovered a fossil of Skiphosoura bavarica, an ancient flying reptile, that roamed over 147 million years ago. This discovery sheds light on the evolutionary history of pterosaurs, adding crucial information about these key components of the prehistoric ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

