School Bus Crash Amid Fog Leaves Students Injured

Ten students sustained injuries, three of them critically, after their school bus collided with a loader in dense fog on Chajpur-Rajpur Road, local authorities reported Tuesday.

The accident involved a bus transporting girls from Gayatri School, Kandhala, and occurred within the jurisdiction of Phugana police station. The impact caused significant damage, prompting police to seize the loader and arrest its driver.

Medical Officer Dr. Arjun Singh confirmed that the injured were initially treated at the Primary Health Centre in Budhana, with six students later transferred to the district hospital. An intensive investigation into the accident is currently underway, according to Circle Officer Sant Prasad Upadhyay.

