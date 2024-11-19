Left Menu

School Bus Crash Amid Fog Leaves Students Injured

A school bus accident on the Chajpur-Rajpur Road left ten students injured, with three in critical condition, due to a collision with a loader in dense fog. All injured were girls from Gayatri School, and the loader's driver has been arrested as investigations proceed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 19-11-2024 14:39 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 14:20 IST
School Bus Crash Amid Fog Leaves Students Injured
bus accident Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Ten students sustained injuries, three of them critically, after their school bus collided with a loader in dense fog on Chajpur-Rajpur Road, local authorities reported Tuesday.

The accident involved a bus transporting girls from Gayatri School, Kandhala, and occurred within the jurisdiction of Phugana police station. The impact caused significant damage, prompting police to seize the loader and arrest its driver.

Medical Officer Dr. Arjun Singh confirmed that the injured were initially treated at the Primary Health Centre in Budhana, with six students later transferred to the district hospital. An intensive investigation into the accident is currently underway, according to Circle Officer Sant Prasad Upadhyay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024