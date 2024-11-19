School Bus Crash Amid Fog Leaves Students Injured
A school bus accident on the Chajpur-Rajpur Road left ten students injured, with three in critical condition, due to a collision with a loader in dense fog. All injured were girls from Gayatri School, and the loader's driver has been arrested as investigations proceed.
- Country:
- India
Ten students sustained injuries, three of them critically, after their school bus collided with a loader in dense fog on Chajpur-Rajpur Road, local authorities reported Tuesday.
The accident involved a bus transporting girls from Gayatri School, Kandhala, and occurred within the jurisdiction of Phugana police station. The impact caused significant damage, prompting police to seize the loader and arrest its driver.
Medical Officer Dr. Arjun Singh confirmed that the injured were initially treated at the Primary Health Centre in Budhana, with six students later transferred to the district hospital. An intensive investigation into the accident is currently underway, according to Circle Officer Sant Prasad Upadhyay.
