Ecolab's Watermark Study Reveals India's Growing Water Conservation Concerns

Ecolab's 2024 Watermark™ Study shows rising concerns among Indian consumers about water conservation, highlighting India's progress and expectations for industries like manufacturing to reduce water use. Despite governmental and business efforts, water scarcity remains a challenge. Ecolab offers solutions to aid businesses in achieving sustainability goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 17:11 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 17:11 IST
In the recently unveiled 2024 Ecolab Watermark™ Study, findings point to heightened awareness and concern among Indian consumers regarding water conservation and sustainability. The study underscores India's significant strides in this area, noting that 76% of consumers recognize government efforts while 78% applaud business initiatives. However, expectations for industries, especially in manufacturing and food & beverage sectors, to further reduce water usage remain high.

The study provides a critical lens on India's position, highlighting that 93% of Indian consumers view clean, safe water as a top environmental priority. A majority believe government and business leaders are committed to this cause. Nevertheless, the looming threat of severe groundwater depletion in northern regions and projections by the World Resources Institute that demand could outstrip supply by 2030 add urgency to the conversation.

Amid these challenges, Ecolab emphasizes the importance of their solutions that balance sustainability with operational efficiency, supporting sectors like food and beverage and manufacturing in adopting water-saving practices. The need for such measures is reinforced by consumer behavior shifts, as more Indians adjust purchasing habits based on environmental considerations.

