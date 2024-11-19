Revolutionizing Data Storage: Indium Selenide Enables Low-Energy Crystal-to-Glass Transition

A team of researchers from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, in collaboration with Penn Engineering, MIT, and Harvard, has demonstrated a groundbreaking method to convert a crystalline material, indium selenide, into a glassy phase using minimal electricity. This innovative technique, published in the journal Nature, reduces energy consumption by a billion times compared to the traditional melt-quench process and is set to revolutionize memory storage in devices such as smartphones and computers.

In data storage devices like CDs, DVDs, Blu-ray discs, and phase-change RAMs, data is written by converting crystalline materials to glass through the melt-quench process. This method requires heating crystals to temperatures above 800°C, consuming significant power during the write phase.

By comparison, the new discovery bypasses the need for melting entirely. It converts the crystal directly into a glassy phase through an electric current-induced shock mechanism, drastically reducing energy requirements.

The Glass Transition via Shallow Power Shocks

Glass, though similar to solids, lacks the periodic atomic arrangement seen in crystals. Traditionally, the melt-quench process rapidly cools molten material to create glass, ensuring the atomic structure remains disordered. However, the research team found that applying a continuous electric current to indium selenide, a 2D ferroelectric material, induced a long-range transformation from crystal to glass.

When an electric current is passed along the material’s layers, it causes them to slide in various directions, forming domains separated by defective regions. These defects act like tectonic plates, moving and colliding to generate mechanical and electrical shocks, akin to tiny earthquakes.

As these shocks propagate, they create an avalanche effect, disrupting the structural integrity of the material and turning it into glass. This phenomenon, termed long-range amorphisation, eliminates the need for high-temperature heating and quenching.

The Role of Indium Selenide's Unique Properties

Professor Nukala, one of the study’s lead authors, highlighted how indium selenide’s 2D structure, ferroelectricity, and piezoelectricity enable this low-energy transition. These properties allow the material to transform under minimal electrical input, opening the door to ultra-low-power phase-change memory (PCM) applications.

Implications for the Future of Memory Storage

The ability to trigger the crystal-to-glass transition using shallow power could redefine data storage technologies. Devices powered by this discovery will require significantly less energy, addressing one of the primary challenges in modern computing – power efficiency.

Additionally, this breakthrough has potential implications beyond memory devices. The unique shock-induced transformation could pave the way for innovations in sensor technology, nanoscale materials engineering, and quantum computing.

Support and Collaboration

The research was supported by the ANRF (Advanced National Research Foundation), established by an Act of Parliament in 2023. The collaboration across global institutions underscores the importance of interdisciplinary research in addressing technological challenges.

This discovery, centred on indium selenide, promises not just to enhance existing memory technologies but also to catalyze new applications that could shape the future of computing and electronics.