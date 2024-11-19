Odisha Transforms Urban Slums with Affordable Housing Initiative

The Odisha government took a significant step forward in transforming urban slums on Tuesday by distributing allotment letters to 116 beneficiaries under the Affordable Housing Project (AHP).

State Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra led the ceremony, handing over letters to participants from Chandrasekharpur, Nilamadhab, and Subudhipur's Barunei Enclave projects.

Minister Mahapatra reaffirmed the government's commitment to enhancing life quality for slum dwellers, with transparent lottery systems ensuring fairness. Ongoing projects are set to yield thousands more housing units, bringing hope of better living conditions to the urban poor.

(With inputs from agencies.)