Left Menu

Odisha Transforms Urban Slums with Affordable Housing Initiative

The Odisha government distributed allotment letters to 116 beneficiaries of its Affordable Housing Project for slum dwellers. This initiative aims to improve living standards by providing affordable housing solutions. The distribution was conducted transparently, and plans for further development are underway to benefit more families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-11-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 19:03 IST
Odisha Transforms Urban Slums with Affordable Housing Initiative
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government took a significant step forward in transforming urban slums on Tuesday by distributing allotment letters to 116 beneficiaries under the Affordable Housing Project (AHP).

State Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra led the ceremony, handing over letters to participants from Chandrasekharpur, Nilamadhab, and Subudhipur's Barunei Enclave projects.

Minister Mahapatra reaffirmed the government's commitment to enhancing life quality for slum dwellers, with transparent lottery systems ensuring fairness. Ongoing projects are set to yield thousands more housing units, bringing hope of better living conditions to the urban poor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024