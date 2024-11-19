Left Menu

Swift Response Quells Fire at Iconic Hotel

A minor fire broke out in the laundry store of 'The Park Hotel' in Connaught Place, Delhi. No one was injured, and five fire engines quickly addressed the situation, extinguishing the flames within half an hour, according to the Delhi Fire Services.

Swift Response Quells Fire at Iconic Hotel
A swift response by the Delhi Fire Services ensured that a minor fire at 'The Park Hotel' in Connaught Place, Delhi, was quickly extinguished. No injuries were reported.

The incident occurred in the hotel's laundry store, with the fire department receiving an alert at 4:30 PM.

Within thirty minutes, five fire engines had successfully doused the fire, minimizing potential damage and ensuring the safety of hotel guests and staff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

