Swift Response Quells Fire at Iconic Hotel

A swift response by the Delhi Fire Services ensured that a minor fire at 'The Park Hotel' in Connaught Place, Delhi, was quickly extinguished. No injuries were reported.

The incident occurred in the hotel's laundry store, with the fire department receiving an alert at 4:30 PM.

Within thirty minutes, five fire engines had successfully doused the fire, minimizing potential damage and ensuring the safety of hotel guests and staff.

(With inputs from agencies.)