Protesters Defy Tesla: Treehouse Standoff in Berlin
Environmental protesters building treehouses near Tesla's Berlin plant face police action. Led by the Disrupt Tesla group, they oppose the gigafactory's expansion, citing environmental harm. Despite efforts to clear the camp, some protesters remain, demanding attention to deforestation and water issues linked to Tesla's expansion strategies.
In a tense standoff near Tesla's Berlin gigafactory, environmental protesters continued to resist police efforts on Tuesday. The group, rallying against the plant's expansion, maintained their presence in treehouses despite police attempts to dismantle their forest camps.
The protesters, led by Disrupt Tesla, argue that the expansion will severely impact the local environment. Police justified their intervention by citing security concerns, including criminal offenses and assembly violations that threaten the site.
Though some protesters agreed to leave voluntarily, many remained among trees and ropes, determined to persist. In a plea for broader support, Disrupt Tesla criticized 'Elon Musk's destruction' on social media, claiming that their actions disrupted regional transport as part of their protest tactics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
