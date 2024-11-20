India Urges Developed Nations to Amplify Climate Adaptation Support

India is pressing developed countries to enhance their support for climate adaptation initiatives, warning that increasing extreme weather events threaten the survival of populations in developing countries.

Addressing a high-level ministerial meeting, Indian negotiator Rajasree Ray emphasized the disproportionate suffering experienced by developing nations due to historical emissions from developed countries.

India called for quicker disbursement of adaptation funds and proposed an ambitious financial framework post-2025 that includes significant grants and concessional financing, while also unveiling its national adaptation strategies.

