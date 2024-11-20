Left Menu

India Urges Developed Nations to Amplify Climate Adaptation Support

India has urged developed countries to bolster climate adaptation efforts, emphasizing the disproportionate impact on developing nations due to historical emissions. India's appeal during a ministerial dialogue calls for greater financial support and highlights challenges in accessing climate funds, advocating for streamlined financial frameworks and increased international cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baku | Updated: 20-11-2024 13:48 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 13:48 IST
India Urges Developed Nations to Amplify Climate Adaptation Support
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

India is pressing developed countries to enhance their support for climate adaptation initiatives, warning that increasing extreme weather events threaten the survival of populations in developing countries.

Addressing a high-level ministerial meeting, Indian negotiator Rajasree Ray emphasized the disproportionate suffering experienced by developing nations due to historical emissions from developed countries.

India called for quicker disbursement of adaptation funds and proposed an ambitious financial framework post-2025 that includes significant grants and concessional financing, while also unveiling its national adaptation strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024