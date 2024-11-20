Climatic Financial Conundrum: Trillions Needed for Adaptation

Negotiators at the annual UN climate conference grappled with securing a financial agreement on Wednesday. Vulnerable nations, demanding $1.3 trillion for climate adaptation, face reluctance from wealthier countries to meet their financial needs, with both parties deadlocked over grants versus loans and total financial contributions.

COP29, under the leadership of President Mukhtar Babayev, is pushing to finalize major monetary agreements. With the United Nations Secretary-General emphasizing the G20's responsibility for 80% of emissions, pressure mounts for developed nations to step up their funding commitments, possibly moving emission targets closer.

The dialogue remains complex, as negotiators assess numbers, funding types, and paying entities, all intertwined. Practitioners like Alden Meyer observe discussions spiraling in circles, urging international presidencies to show leadership and guide the summit toward substantial green transition goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)