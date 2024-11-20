Left Menu

Google Maps Unveils Air View+ for Hyperlocal Air Quality in India

Google launched Air View+, offering hyperlocal air quality data to Indians on Google Maps. The AI-driven initiative aids government agencies in urban planning and environmental monitoring. This comes amid rising air pollution in places like Delhi, pushing for data-driven action to protect public health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 17:55 IST
Google has introduced Air View+ on Google Maps, providing hyperlocal air quality data accessible to users across India.

This initiative, powered by Google AI, offers critical insights for government agencies involved in urban planning and environmental monitoring, addressing a crucial need as air pollution levels in cities like Delhi continue to soar.

The ecosystem-based solution integrates contributions from local climate tech companies, research groups, and city administrators, deploying air quality sensors in over 150 Indian cities to capture real-time data and facilitate informed public health decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

