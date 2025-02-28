Revolutionizing Pulp & Paper: The AI-Driven Leap Forward

In an ambitious move to steer the pulp and paper sector toward a digitally-driven future, industry experts convened at the IPPTA annual seminar in Mohali. Discussing the theme 'Improving Productivity and Quality Through Emerging AI Technologies', the event drew over 400 participants from India and beyond.

Ashish Ranjan, Chief Digital Officer at National Engineering Industries Ltd., underscored the profound impact AI has had since the release of ChatGPT, labeling it as a 'game-changer' influencing both personal and industrial domains. He stressed the necessity of digitalization and AI in building sustainable and innovative solutions for the evolving paper industry.

Industry leaders, including Juergen Abraham of Voith Digital Business, highlighted AI's potential to enhance operational efficiency and product innovation. With over 850 mills producing 25 million tonnes annually, India's paper industry looks to AI for meeting growing demands while maintaining eco-friendly practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)