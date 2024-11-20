Left Menu

Deputy Prime Minister Ribera Defends Flood Response Amid Political Blame Game

Spain's Deputy Prime Minister Teresa Ribera defended the handling of deadly floods, attributing them largely to climate change. Opposition criticized Ribera for alleged inaction as she seeks a top European Commission role. Regional and central governments traded blame over response efficacy amid rising climate risks.

Spain's Deputy Prime Minister Teresa Ribera has staunchly defended the government's handling of the recent devastating floods in Valencia, attributing the catastrophe largely to climate change.

Ribera, also the environment and energy minister, addressed lawmakers, stating that even long-delayed flood defenses in the region might not have mitigated the worst of Spain's historic flood disaster due to their design for smaller events. Despite this acknowledgment, she emphasized that the measures could have lessened the catastrophic impact.

The opposition People's Party (PP) criticized Ribera for purported inaction and attempted to block her prospective appointment as European Commissioner for environment policies. Meanwhile, Ribera accused the regional PP government of a sluggish response to warnings from state weather and hydrographic experts, with regional leader Carlos Mazon claiming the information was inadequate. Ribera called for enhanced disaster response capacity amid rising climate threats, noting that protocols and alerts must be suited to the growing risks of extreme weather.

