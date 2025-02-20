European Commission's Regulatory Relief Plans

The European Commission plans to introduce a series of regulatory easing packages throughout the year, according to Vice President Henna Virkkunen. This was announced on Thursday as part of an effort to streamline and simplify EU regulations.

These steps are intended to respond to evolving economic conditions and support businesses within the European Union. By reducing regulatory complexity, the Commission aims to facilitate smoother operations and competitive parity across member states.

This initiative will involve at least five comprehensive packages, symbolizing a significant shift in the EU's approach to regulation and a commitment to enhancing the region's administrative efficiency.

