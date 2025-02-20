Left Menu

European Commission's Regulatory Relief Plans

The European Commission is set to introduce at least five packages this year aimed at easing regulatory burdens. This initiative, led by Vice President Henna Virkkunen, is part of a broader strategy to enhance EU administrative efficiency and adapt to contemporary economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 16:25 IST
The European Commission plans to introduce a series of regulatory easing packages throughout the year, according to Vice President Henna Virkkunen. This was announced on Thursday as part of an effort to streamline and simplify EU regulations.

These steps are intended to respond to evolving economic conditions and support businesses within the European Union. By reducing regulatory complexity, the Commission aims to facilitate smoother operations and competitive parity across member states.

This initiative will involve at least five comprehensive packages, symbolizing a significant shift in the EU's approach to regulation and a commitment to enhancing the region's administrative efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

