Bomb Cyclone Batters Pacific Northwest: A Deadly Windstorm's Wake

A powerful 'bomb cyclone' storm hit Washington state, causing widespread power outages, traffic disruptions, and at least one fatality. The storm's high winds and heavy rain affected areas from Oregon to British Columbia, with severe weather warnings and possible intense rainfall expected in northern California.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 21:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A deadly storm dubbed a 'bomb cyclone' wreaked havoc across Washington state, cutting power to hundreds of thousands and causing significant travel disruptions. The storm claimed one life and injured two others, highlighting the severe impact of the weather phenomenon.

With winds reaching tropical-storm-force levels and gusts up to 70 mph, schools were forced to close, and more than 600,000 homes and businesses in the Pacific Northwest faced power disruptions. The storm's impact extended into Canada, leaving many British Columbia residents without electricity.

Authorities urged residents to remain indoors as fallen trees created hazardous conditions. As the storm moves towards California, experts predict extreme rainfall that could exacerbate the already critical situation, keeping officials and communities on high alert.

(With inputs from agencies.)

