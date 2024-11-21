Guardian Of Heritage: Greek Potter Preserves Ancient Techniques

On the Greek island of Lesbos, potter Dimitris Kouvdis is gaining international attention for his dedication to preserving ancient pottery techniques. His artistry has recently been recognized by UNESCO.

Kouvdis works in a seaside workshop, where he creates pieces using traditional methods that have stood the test of time. His creations have earned him a place in UNESCO's National Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage, a testament to his commitment to keeping these ancient skills alive.

Through his work, Kouvdis brings historical artistry into the modern world, highlighting the importance of cultural preservation amid technological advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)