Guardian Of Heritage: Greek Potter Preserves Ancient Techniques

Greek potter Dimitris Kouvdis has been recognized by UNESCO for preserving ancient pottery techniques on Lesbos island. His traditional methods contribute to the cultural heritage, earning inclusion in UNESCO's National Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage. His efforts highlight the significance of maintaining historical craftsmanship in modern times.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 17:17 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 16:46 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

On the Greek island of Lesbos, potter Dimitris Kouvdis is gaining international attention for his dedication to preserving ancient pottery techniques. His artistry has recently been recognized by UNESCO.

Kouvdis works in a seaside workshop, where he creates pieces using traditional methods that have stood the test of time. His creations have earned him a place in UNESCO's National Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage, a testament to his commitment to keeping these ancient skills alive.

Through his work, Kouvdis brings historical artistry into the modern world, highlighting the importance of cultural preservation amid technological advancement.

