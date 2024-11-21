Left Menu

Reaping Change: Union Minister Drives Eco-Friendly Farm Initiative

Union Minister Tokhan Sahu urged farmers in Punjab to stop stubble burning by demonstrating the use of baler machines. His appeal underscores efforts to curb pollution in Northern India. He emphasized collaborative solutions in agriculture and infrastructure to enhance sustainable practices and rural development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-11-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 20:09 IST
Tokhan Sahu
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State, Tokhan Sahu, embarked on a symbolic drive, operating a tractor fitted with a baler in Punjab's Moga district, to showcase an eco-friendly farming practice. The initiative aims to persuade farmers to abandon stubble burning, a contributor to North India's escalating air pollution, especially affecting Delhi.

Stubble burning has long been criticized for its detrimental environmental effects. Sahu's demonstration highlights the need for alternative practices, urging the farming community to adopt machinery that efficiently manages crop residues. With rising pollution levels in Northern states, promoting eco-friendly agricultural solutions is paramount.

Sahu's visit, part of a review tour under the Aspirational District and Block Programme, underscores the central government's commitment to sustainable rural development. By integrating innovative practices like baler machines, the initiative seeks to facilitate environmental preservation while enhancing agricultural productivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

