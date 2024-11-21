Reaping Change: Union Minister Drives Eco-Friendly Farm Initiative

Union Minister of State, Tokhan Sahu, embarked on a symbolic drive, operating a tractor fitted with a baler in Punjab's Moga district, to showcase an eco-friendly farming practice. The initiative aims to persuade farmers to abandon stubble burning, a contributor to North India's escalating air pollution, especially affecting Delhi.

Stubble burning has long been criticized for its detrimental environmental effects. Sahu's demonstration highlights the need for alternative practices, urging the farming community to adopt machinery that efficiently manages crop residues. With rising pollution levels in Northern states, promoting eco-friendly agricultural solutions is paramount.

Sahu's visit, part of a review tour under the Aspirational District and Block Programme, underscores the central government's commitment to sustainable rural development. By integrating innovative practices like baler machines, the initiative seeks to facilitate environmental preservation while enhancing agricultural productivity.

