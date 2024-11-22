Bomb Cyclone Unleashes Havoc: Power Outages and Devastation in Pacific Northwest

A formidable storm known as a 'bomb cyclone' is set to strike the U.S. Pacific Northwest by Thursday evening, hard on the heels of another system that has already wreaked havoc. Both southwest Washington and Oregon were buffeted by the first major storm of the year, leading to widespread power outages and damage.

Social media portrayed alarming scenes of crushed cars and homes in Washington. Tragically, two women lost their lives due to falling trees near Seattle. According to officials, approximately 260,000 homes and businesses were still without power across Washington, Oregon, and Northern California on Thursday afternoon.

The Canadian province of British Columbia also felt the storm's impact. Power provider BC Hydro reported that 225,000 customers lost power on Tuesday, and by Wednesday evening, some 64,000 remained in the dark around Vancouver Island.

