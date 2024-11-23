Left Menu

Flowing Solutions: Godavari Water for Hyderabad's Thirst

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to create a thorough report on transferring Godavari water from reservoirs to Hyderabad for drinking purposes. He emphasized reviewing costs, water availability, and preparing tender procedures by December to ensure a sustainable water supply for the city.

Updated: 23-11-2024 18:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant push for Hyderabad's water security, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to formulate a detailed report on transferring Godavari water from key reservoirs.

The directive was issued during Reddy's meeting with officials from the irrigation department and Hyderabad water board. The meeting addressed plans to redirect 20 TMC of Godavari water to fulfill the city's drinking water requirements.

Reddy underscored the importance of a comprehensive study on project costs and water availability. He also stressed the need for preparing a tender process by December to ensure efficient execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

