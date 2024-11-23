Housing Emergency Sparks Massive Protests in Barcelona

Thousands filled the streets of Barcelona, voicing their frustration over surging rent prices in the sought-after tourist city. Protestors carried signs demanding fewer investment properties and more affordable homes, highlighting Spain's burgeoning housing crisis.

With rental prices doubling over a decade, the average cost per square meter has ballooned from 7.2 euros in 2014 to 13 euros today, according to real estate site Idealista. In cities like Barcelona and Madrid, this growth is particularly pronounced, leaving many, especially young adults, struggling amidst high unemployment.

Samuel Saintot, a long-term resident, expressed his fears of being priced out of his home of 15 years. Many Spaniards, like him, are burdened by rent and utility costs consuming 40% of their income, far above the EU average of 27%. Housing emergency, indeed, has become a pressing issue demanding immediate action.

(With inputs from agencies.)