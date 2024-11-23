Left Menu

Housing Emergency Sparks Massive Protests in Barcelona

Thousands in Barcelona protested soaring rents amid a housing crisis affecting Spain. With rent prices doubling over a decade and income stagnating, many find housing unaffordable. The issue highlights a broader housing crunch in Europe, demanding urgent attention and solutions from authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barcelona | Updated: 23-11-2024 22:46 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 22:46 IST
Housing Emergency Sparks Massive Protests in Barcelona
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

Thousands filled the streets of Barcelona, voicing their frustration over surging rent prices in the sought-after tourist city. Protestors carried signs demanding fewer investment properties and more affordable homes, highlighting Spain's burgeoning housing crisis.

With rental prices doubling over a decade, the average cost per square meter has ballooned from 7.2 euros in 2014 to 13 euros today, according to real estate site Idealista. In cities like Barcelona and Madrid, this growth is particularly pronounced, leaving many, especially young adults, struggling amidst high unemployment.

Samuel Saintot, a long-term resident, expressed his fears of being priced out of his home of 15 years. Many Spaniards, like him, are burdened by rent and utility costs consuming 40% of their income, far above the EU average of 27%. Housing emergency, indeed, has become a pressing issue demanding immediate action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024