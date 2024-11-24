Ancient Water Clues: Mars' Wet History Uncovered

Perth, Nov 24 (The Conversation) – New research has uncovered potential evidence of ancient water on Mars, dating back to 4.45 billion years ago. The findings, published in Science Advances, come from studying the Martian meteorite NWA7034, also known as Black Beauty, which contains zircon crystals indicating early water presence on the planet.

An international team of researchers analyzed trace elements within these zircon crystals and found signs of hydrothermal processes, suggesting the crystals were exposed to hot water in the distant past. This discovery could be the oldest evidence of water on Mars, reflecting a key period of its geological history when magmatic hydrothermal systems were active.

The implications of this study hint at the possibility that early Mars might have been habitable, with water in its crust shortly after its formation. The research also opens discussions about potential ancient ore deposits, drawing parallels to Earth's Olympic Dam in South Australia. The ongoing question of when surface water appeared on Mars remains, but the evidence supports a once wet, intriguing Martian past.

