Left Menu

Global Push in Busan: Nations Unite to Combat Plastic Pollution Crisis

In Busan, negotiators attempt to create a treaty addressing plastic pollution. The UN emphasizes the urgency, as nations and industry clash over solutions. Key concerns include production limits and waste management. The global plastic production could rise dramatically by 2040 without policy changes. Experts stress treaty importance to end this crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Busan | Updated: 25-11-2024 07:33 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 07:33 IST
Global Push in Busan: Nations Unite to Combat Plastic Pollution Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In an urgent effort to address the escalating crisis of plastic pollution, negotiators convened in Busan, South Korea, with the aim of drafting a binding international treaty. This marks the fifth such meeting, highlighting the daunting challenge of unifying diverse global interests in tackling plastic waste.

Representatives from nations and the plastics industry remain sharply divided, with countries like Saudi Arabia opposing production limits, citing the economic necessity of plastics. Despite US hesitance, there is a shift towards global reduction targets, reflecting the scale of the issue. Activists argue that voluntary measures are insufficient.

Research points to the need for stringent policies, predicting a 70% rise in plastic use by 2040 without intervention. Experts stress immediate action as vital for intergenerational justice, with innovative measures such as recycled materials and improved waste management identified as critical for transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024