Mystery Rodents Roam Dubai's Desert Oasis

In the shadow of Dubai's skyscrapers, an unexpected wildlife mystery is unfolding. Al Qudra Lakes, a desert oasis typically home to indigenous creatures, has become an unexpected habitat for Patagonian maras, rabbit-like rodents native to Argentina. These animals have surprisingly adapted to life in the UAE, despite the harsh climate.

Estimated to number around 200, the maras have been thriving amidst man-made lakes and modified environments. Their origins remain unknown, sparking speculation about the trafficking of exotic pets within the region. Despite the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment's silence on their presence, the maras have become a peculiar attraction for cyclists and campers.

Patagonian maras are typically kept in zoos or as exotic pets, and their appearance in Dubai aligns with reports of pet trafficking. While they pose no threat to humans, their occurrence in a harsh Dubai climate highlights ongoing issues with pet ownership laws and the trade of non-native species.

